Biodesix acquires lab, lung-cancer test from U.K. firm

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc., a Boulder-based biotech company, has built on its lung-cancer diagnostic portfolio with the acquisition of United Kingdom-based Oncimmune’s U.S. operations. The purchase includes a laboratory and incidental pulmonary nodule malignancy test in the United States, with transition to Biodesix on Nov. 1.

“Oncimmune’s extensive experience and patent portfolio in autoantibodies, and their relationship to cancer, attracted us to evaluate the use of Oncimmune’s EarlyCDT Lung test as a strategic addition to our diagnostic test offering in the U.S.” David Brunel, CEO of Biodesix, said in a prepared statement. “Biodesix is the leader in blood-based diagnostic solutions for lung cancer that provide actionable results and reimbursement with best-in-class turnaround time.”

Biodesix’s Nodify XL2 test is used to help rule out malignancy in low-to-moderate-risk incidental lung nodules. Brunel said Oncimmune’s EarlyCDT Lung test is a “rule-in test for lung cancer risk, and a natural and important extension of our commitment to care in the early disease setting.”

Oncimmune’s U.S. operations, including a lab in De Soto, Kansas, will transition to Biodesix. The lab is the sole U.S. provider of Oncimmune’s EarlyCDT test.

Biodesix will make milestone payments to Oncimmune upon achieving certain commercial objectives. Oncimmune also will collaborate with Biodesix on new strategic endeavors to improve patient outcomes in lung cancer.