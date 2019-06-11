Boulder’s Chef Ann named a ‘Food Hero’

DENVER — Ann Cooper, founder of Boulder’s Chef Ann Foundation and director of food services for the Boulder Valley School District, was recently named an American Food Heroe by EatingWell magazine.

The award honors top visionary leaders and influencers in the epicurean

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

space who are committed to making a difference on the biggest food, sustainability and nutrition issues of today,” according to an EatingWell news release.

The feature story profiling the 2019 winners will appear in the July/August issue of EatingWell. Winners are nominated by experts and readers, then reviewed by magazine editors.

“As the food category is ever-changing, EatingWell takes pride in educating consumers where their food comes from, how it’s produced and the impact it has on the environment,” EatingWell editor-in-chief Jessie Price said in a prepared statement.”Positive food advancements create an opportunity for us to recognize those who are paving the way in food policy, agricultural innovations, sustainability initiatives, life-saving nutrition research and more.”