Greeley law firm splits in two

GREELEY — Longtime Greeley and Loveland law firm Otis, Bedingfield & Peters LLC has divided into two firms, effective May 16.

Tim Brynteson, managing partner of the firm, announced the split Tuesday. Otis & Bedingfield LLC, with partners Fred Otis, Jeff Bedingfield, Tim Brynteson and John Kolanz, will continue at its two locations: 1812 56th Ave. in Greeley and 2725 Rocky Mountain Ave., Suite 320, in Loveland. The firm also includes associates Corey Moore, James Godbold and Don Hoff, and of counsel Mike Stewart.

The firm also employs eight support staff and will continue to provide estate and succession planning, real estate, environmental and general business legal services.

“We will be in the same Greeley and Loveland offices, have the same phone number, and continue to serve our clients and our community with the same dedication and commitment to excellence as we always have,” Brynteson said in a prepared statement.

A new law firm, Peters, Schulte, Odil and Wallshein LLC, has launched at 1935 65th Ave. in Greeley. The four-attorney firm will focus on litigation and will include partners Jennifer Peters, Christian Schulte, Tim Odil and Nathaniel Wallshein.