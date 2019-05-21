Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Purely Elizabeth recalls granola bars

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — Purely Elizabeth, a Boulder-based snack maker, is recalling several granola and bar products due to possible contamination with a foreign substance.

“The foreign matter may include plastic, rocks or glass,” according to a company news release.

The following products are being recalled:

  • Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola, 16 oz., UPC 855140002946
  • Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola, 8 oz., UPC 855140002700
  • Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola, 8 oz., UPC 855140002724
  • Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Bar, 1.4 oz., UPC 855140002090
  • Chocolate Sea Salt Grain-Free Bar, 1.4 oz., UPC 855140002083
  • Peanut Butter Grain-Free Bar, 1.4 oz., UPC 855140002076
  • Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Bar, 1.4 oz., UPC 855140002137
  • Pumpkin Spice w/ Ashwagandha Superfood Grain-Free Granola, 8 oz., UPC 810589030158

Consumers who purchased the products should contact Purely Elizabeth for a free replacement.

BOULDER — Purely Elizabeth, a Boulder-based snack maker, is recalling several granola and bar products due to possible contamination with a foreign substance.

“The foreign matter may include plastic, rocks or glass,” according to a company news release.

The following products are being recalled:

  • Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola, 16 oz., UPC 855140002946
  • Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola, 8 oz., UPC 855140002700
  • Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola, 8 oz., UPC 855140002724
  • Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Bar, 1.4 oz., UPC 855140002090
  • Chocolate Sea Salt Grain-Free Bar, 1.4 oz., UPC 855140002083
  • Peanut Butter Grain-Free Bar, 1.4 oz., UPC 855140002076
  • Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Bar, 1.4 oz., UPC 855140002137
  • Pumpkin Spice w/ Ashwagandha Superfood Grain-Free Granola, 8 oz., UPC 810589030158

Consumers who purchased the products should contact Purely Elizabeth for a free replacement.


 