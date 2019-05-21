Purely Elizabeth recalls granola bars

BOULDER — Purely Elizabeth, a Boulder-based snack maker, is recalling several granola and bar products due to possible contamination with a foreign substance.
“The foreign matter may include plastic, rocks or glass,” according to a company news release.
The following products are being recalled:
Consumers who purchased the products should contact Purely Elizabeth for a free replacement.
