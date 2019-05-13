Boulder law firm adds named partner

BOULDER — Knight Nicastro, a Boulder law firm, has changed its name to Knight Nicastro MacKay and has added Derek MacKay as a named partner. MacKay works from the firm’s Kansas City, Missouri, office. Comprised of trial attorneys, notably in transportation and insurance defense, Knight Nicastro MacKay will continue to represent clients in all phases of litigation nationwide.

MacKay joined Knight Nicastro in October 2018, bringing his team from his prior firm. The addition expanded Knight Nicastro’s insurance defense practice.

“This has been an exciting year for our firm,” MacKay said in a written statement. “Our success is thanks to our entire team of litigators, who put everything we have into every case to take care of our clients. I appreciate the recognition from my partners and am proud to have my name on the door.”

Knight Nicastro MacKay. in addition to Boulder and Kansas City offices, has offices in Montana; Peoria, Illinois; and Chicago.