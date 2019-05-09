BizWest recognizes growing companies at 2019 Northern Colorado Mercury 100

BERTHOUD — BizWest celebrated Northern Colorado’s fastest growing companies Wednesday evening at the 2019 Mercury 100 awards.
Companies on the Mercury 100 list are ranked by percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. Construction and real estate companies by category make up 40 percent of the companies recognized.
The list includes five “flights” with the highest revenue earners in flight one.
Northern Colorado companies on the 2019 Mercury 100 list are as follows:
Flight 1
- Bridgewater Homes, 284 percent revenue growth
- Coe Construction Inc., 98 percent revenue growth
- Madwire/Marketing 360, 71 percent revenue growth
- Brinkman Construction, 50 percent revenue growth
- Phase 2 Co., 38 percent revenue growth
- The Neenan Co., 35 percent revenue growth
- Elder Construction Inc., 35 percent revenue growth
- Daily Specialists LLC, 35 percent revenue growth
- Gregory Electric, 22 percent revenue growth
- Martin/Martin Inc. Consulting Engineers, 21 percent revenue growth
Flight 2
- Bentley Welding Inc., 369 percent revenue growth
- Hayden Outdoors LLC, 88 percent revenue growth
- Colorado Iron & Metal Inc., 88 percent revenue growth
- NeuMark Commercial Builders LLC, 67 percent revenue growth
- RLE Technologies Inc., 61 percent revenue growth
- Diamond Spas Inc., 56 percent revenue growth
- Advanced Interiors Inc., 48 percent revenue growth
- Longs Peak Landscape, 47 percent revenue growth
- Allura Skin, Laser & Wellness Clinic, 36 percent revenue growth
- Northern Engineering Services Inc., 22 percent revenue growth
Flight 3
- Conduct All Electric, 300 percent revenue growth
- Hub Real Estate, 206 percent revenue growth
- Semantic Arts Inc., 126 percent revenue growth
- CorKat Data Solutions, 55 percent revenue growth
- Pelican Lake Ranch, 49 percent revenue growth
- Total Facility Care LLC, 41 percent revenue growth
- Chapel & Collins LLC, 34 percent revenue growth
- EnviroPest, 26 percent revenue growth
- Denali Roofing LLC, 21 percent revenue growth
- A-Train Marketing and Communications Inc., 20 percent revenue growth
Flight 4
- MenuTrinfo LLC, 101 percent revenue growth
- Community Funded, 83 percent revenue growth
- 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, 41 percent revenue growth
- Journey Employer Solutions, 33 percent revenue growth
- RAC Enterprises LLC, dba Healthy Addictions, 33 percent revenue growth
- PHI-D&E Inc., dba Crown Jade Design & Engineering, 30 percent revenue growth
- Maverick Mold & Machine Inc., 27 percent revenue growth
- Clean Bees, 25 percent revenue growth
- Jet Marketing LLC, 24 percent revenue growth
- Business Card Factory of Colorado, 18 percent revenue growth
Flight 5
- Sound Investments, 83 percent revenue growth
- Payroll Vault, 56 percent revenue growth
- Happy Tails Dog Ranch, 50 percent revenue growth
- New Media One Web Services, 46 percent revenue growth
- C2D Architects LLC, 35 percent revenue growth
- C&H Carpet and Furniture Cleaning Inc., 33 percent revenue growth
- AgTown Technologies, 32 percent revenue growth
- A & M Custom Machine Inc., 29 percent revenue growth
- Leave A Legacy Inc., 25 percent revenue growth
- Wilder Architecture & Planning PC, 11 percent revenue growth
The Mercury 100 awards for companies in the Boulder Valley will be Wednesday, May 15, at the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield. Information and ticket information can be found here.
