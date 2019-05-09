BizWest recognizes growing companies at 2019 Northern Colorado Mercury 100

BERTHOUD — BizWest celebrated Northern Colorado’s fastest growing companies Wednesday evening at the 2019 Mercury 100 awards.

Companies on the Mercury 100 list are ranked by percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. Construction and real estate companies by category make up 40 percent of the companies recognized.

The list includes five “flights” with the highest revenue earners in flight one.

Northern Colorado companies on the 2019 Mercury 100 list are as follows:

Flight 1

Bridgewater Homes, 284 percent revenue growth

Coe Construction Inc., 98 percent revenue growth

Madwire/Marketing 360, 71 percent revenue growth

Brinkman Construction, 50 percent revenue growth

Phase 2 Co., 38 percent revenue growth

The Neenan Co., 35 percent revenue growth

Elder Construction Inc., 35 percent revenue growth

Daily Specialists LLC, 35 percent revenue growth

Gregory Electric, 22 percent revenue growth

Martin/Martin Inc. Consulting Engineers, 21 percent revenue growth

Flight 2

Bentley Welding Inc., 369 percent revenue growth

Hayden Outdoors LLC, 88 percent revenue growth

Colorado Iron & Metal Inc., 88 percent revenue growth

NeuMark Commercial Builders LLC, 67 percent revenue growth

RLE Technologies Inc., 61 percent revenue growth

Diamond Spas Inc., 56 percent revenue growth

Advanced Interiors Inc., 48 percent revenue growth

Longs Peak Landscape, 47 percent revenue growth

Allura Skin, Laser & Wellness Clinic, 36 percent revenue growth

Northern Engineering Services Inc., 22 percent revenue growth

Flight 3

Conduct All Electric, 300 percent revenue growth

Hub Real Estate, 206 percent revenue growth

Semantic Arts Inc., 126 percent revenue growth

CorKat Data Solutions, 55 percent revenue growth

Pelican Lake Ranch, 49 percent revenue growth

Total Facility Care LLC, 41 percent revenue growth

Chapel & Collins LLC, 34 percent revenue growth

EnviroPest, 26 percent revenue growth

Denali Roofing LLC, 21 percent revenue growth

A-Train Marketing and Communications Inc., 20 percent revenue growth

Flight 4

MenuTrinfo LLC, 101 percent revenue growth

Community Funded, 83 percent revenue growth

1-800-GOT-JUNK?, 41 percent revenue growth

Journey Employer Solutions, 33 percent revenue growth

RAC Enterprises LLC, dba Healthy Addictions, 33 percent revenue growth

PHI-D&E Inc., dba Crown Jade Design & Engineering, 30 percent revenue growth

Maverick Mold & Machine Inc., 27 percent revenue growth

Clean Bees, 25 percent revenue growth

Jet Marketing LLC, 24 percent revenue growth

Business Card Factory of Colorado, 18 percent revenue growth

Flight 5

Sound Investments, 83 percent revenue growth

Payroll Vault, 56 percent revenue growth

Happy Tails Dog Ranch, 50 percent revenue growth

New Media One Web Services, 46 percent revenue growth

C2D Architects LLC, 35 percent revenue growth

C&H Carpet and Furniture Cleaning Inc., 33 percent revenue growth

AgTown Technologies, 32 percent revenue growth

A & M Custom Machine Inc., 29 percent revenue growth

Leave A Legacy Inc., 25 percent revenue growth

Wilder Architecture & Planning PC, 11 percent revenue growth

The Mercury 100 awards for companies in the Boulder Valley will be Wednesday, May 15, at the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield. Information and ticket information can be found here.