Platte Valley Medical Center renovations complete

By BizWest Staff — 

BRIGHTON — A renovation of SCL Health Platte Valley Medical Center’s third floor medical and surgical unit has been completed by general contractor GH Phipps Construction Co.

GH Phipps, working with the design team from Boulder Associates Architects, added 28 new patient rooms to the medical center.

“We’ve had a longstanding and successful relationship with Platte Valley Medical Center, and we’re looking forward to delivering more outstanding medical facilities to the organization for many years to come,” Mike Pirog, director of healthcare operations for GH Phipps, said in a prepared statement. “Colorado’s growing population is putting greater demand on our local hospitals and medical centers to continue to provide the very best care to patients and their families.”

