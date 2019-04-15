New gym training program opens in Longmont

LONGMONT — Training for Warriors has opened a gym in Longmont.

Owned and operated by head coach and Longmont native Kristy Neary, the Longmont-based affiliate of the international company employs a “whole life” approach to fitness that was developed by TFW founder Martin Rooney. While initially intended to physically and mentally train top mixed martial arts fighters, Training for Warriors now helps anyone who wants to get fit, gain strength and build confidence.

Sponsored Content

Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners

How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory. Read More

“So many people want to be full participants in their own life’s journey but can’t because of health issues like obesity, diabetes, physical weakness, brain fog, low confidence and lack of support,” said Neary in a statement announcing the gym opening. “When someone signs up for TFW, we discuss goals, motivations, and challenges and, along with a high-tech bioelectrical impedance body composition analysis, recommendations for a personal fitness program are made.”

Best described as class-based personal training, there can be anywhere from a handful to 10 or more students in a 55-minute class. Class formats focus on desired results from the training and are titled strength, endurance, and conditioning. “We lift heavy and safely,” said Neary, “because resistance training is so critical to preserving health, especially as we age.”

The gym is located at 950 Boston Ave.

Neary said current students include professionals, retirees, students, firefighters and moms. Classes and camps for kids and teens are planned.

Though not a martial arts program, the training philosophies borrow heavily from old world approaches to attainment of knowledge, practice, commitment and discipline. TFW programming emphasizes exploration of a few physical and mental challenges before progressing on to the next step. In other words, students are expected to become masters of a few rather than experts of none, Neary said.