Vermont ramen restaurant to expand with Boulder location

BOULDER — Gaku Ramen, a Japanese-style ramen restaurant in Burlington, Vermont, will open its second location in Boulder later this month.

The new Gaku Ramen will be in the University Hill neighborhood at 1119 13th St.

The restaurant, led by executive chef Colin Arthur, will feature a full bar. The menu will include three styles of ramen along with other Japanese dishes such as rice bowls, steamed buns, and gyoza, according to a Gaku Ramen news release.

University of Colorado art student Mary Mueffelmann has been selected to paint murals on the restaurant walls.