BIGR Ventures helps fund hemp company

BOULDER — RE Botanicals Inc., a Denver-based hemp CBD company certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has closed a seed round of funding with a $1 million investment from BIGR Ventures LP of Boulder, and the balance from leading natural and organic products industry veterans.

RE Botanicals offers products crafted with USDA certified organic, full-spectrum hemp extracts. Coming off the heels of the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized industrial hemp, RE Botanicals will use this funding to launch new products, increase retail distribution and expand marketing efforts, the company said in a press release.

John W. Roulac, the founder and chief hemp officer of RE Botanicals who previously founded superfood company Nutiva, has focused his 20-year career on organic hemp foods and oils. Roulac seeks to shift today’s chemical agricultural practices to more organic and regenerative farming methods, the company said.

RE Botanicals seeks to move the industry beyond the cannabis prohibition era into an emerging market fueled by consumer demand for authentic products based on farming that honors healthy soils, opposing the use of chemical fertilizers and poor land-management practices.

“We founded RE Botanicals on the belief that people are ready to support organic hemp CBD products that are carefully crafted and processed with trusted ingredients,” Roulac said in a prepared statement. “We are at a critical time in the history of hemp and are excited to partner with BIGR Ventures.”

BIGR Ventures, founded by industry veterans Carole Buyers, Bill Weiland and Duane Primozich, is a growth equity fund providing value-added, strategic partnership and capital to promising early-stage natural and organic products.

“BIGR Ventures is inspired to partner with RE Botanicals, as the company is uniquely positioned around heritage, credibility and experience. The company’s founder, John Roulac, has a long history of hemp advocacy. His leadership, coupled with deep operational expertise and a brand that stands for organic certification and strict extraction protocols, make RE Botanicals a standout company,” said Buyers, managing partner of BIGR Ventures. “We are elated to partner with a brand that exemplifies such balance and purpose.”