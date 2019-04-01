Columbine Health Systems Newest Facility – THE WINDSOR Independent Living

The Windsor Independent Living Facility is conveniently located in the heart of Windsor at the corner of 14th and Main Street. The Windsor provides two different floor plans– one bedroom/one bath and two bedroom/two bath.

With only 31 apartments, the unique size offers an intimate and family-oriented living environment where friendships and connections are easy to make.

Apartments feature open floor plans with spacious living rooms and kitchens for entertaining and walk-out balconies or patios. Each unit is equipped with in-unit stackable washers and dryers. Other commons areas for residents use include; the Activity Room with full kitchen, Library, Exercise Room, Game Area, Private Dining Room, Sun Room, Beauty Salon, and General Store.

Residents can rest assured reception staff are awake and available in the facility 24 hours a day in case of emergencies. A varied activity and wellness program, seven days a week, encourages residents to remain active and engaged with cultural, educational, spiritual and social activities. Columbine’s van transportation is available for medical appointments, personal trips, and shopping. The restaurant-style dining room offers daily made-to-order breakfast and dinner. Weekly housekeeping and linen service are included for residents’ convenience.

A lifestyle with amenities is essential for older adults. Our goal for The Windsor is for our residents to enjoy quality services with ample flexibility to meet their individual needs. Our pet-friendly facility offers a lifestyle where housework, yard maintenance, snow removal, and meal preparation are a thing of past!

Also on the Windsor campus, residents have easy access to doctor’s offices and Columbine services including; outpatient therapy, home health, companion care, and medical equipment and supplies. Our Westwood Patio Homes, Columbine Commons Assisted Living and Health & Rehab are located on the same campus.

We look forward to providing you a tour as we will open in May 2019!