Crossroads Safehouse receives Daniels Fund grant

FORT COLLINS — Crossroads Safehouse has received a $40,000 Daniels Fund grant to go toward general operating support.

Crossroads Safehouse is a local nonprofit that has served survivors of domestic violence in Northern Colorado since 1980.

“We truly appreciate the support from Daniels Fund,” Lisa Poppaw, executive director of Crossroads Safehouse, said in a prepared statement. “The grant will help us with our mission to educate the community and support victims of domestic violence and their families.”

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grant program, scholarship program and ethics initiative.

Crossroads Safehouse offers free safehousing, advocacy, legal assistance, transitional housing and education for survivors of domestic violence. Crossroads provides food, clothing and support for more than 500 residents, as well as more than 15,000 units of service to thousands of clients and program attendees.