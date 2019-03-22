Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado unemployment down for February

Unemployment for the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado fell from January 2019 to February 2019, but remained flat year-over-year.

Weld County had the highest unemployment rate for the region at 3.2 percent in February 2019, according to new data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. In January that rate was 3.8 percent and in February 2018 it was 3.1 percent. Larimer County had the next highest rate with 3.1 percent in February 2019, down from 3.8 percent in January and up slightly from 2.9 percent in February 2018. Broomfield County was at 3 percent unemployment in February 2019, down from 3.7 percent in January and up from 2.9 percent year-over-year.

Boulder County had an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in February, down from 3.5 percent in January and at the same rate it was in February 2018.

Statewide, February unemployment stayed the same as it was in January at 3.7 percent. Nationwide unemployment for February was 3.8 percent.

Employers in Colorado added 700 nonfarm jobs from January to February for a total of 2.7 million jobs, according to a survey of business establishments.

Over the year, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased from 33.3 to 33.1 hours and average hourly earnings increased from $28.42 to $29.93.