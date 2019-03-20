FORT COLLINS and LOVELAND — Mountain Media Group LLC, publisher of NoCo Style magazine, will relocate its headquarters to the desk chair workspace, 201 E. Fourth St. in Loveland on April 1.

The magazine’s staff includes 10 full-time and part-time employees. They will occupy two units at desk chair, including a corner suite overlooking the intersection of Fourth Street and Cleveland Avenue.

The move from Fort Collins to Loveland serves multiple purposes, said NoCo Style publisher Tonja Randolph. “We want to serve all of Northern Colorado, and Loveland is centrally located. The new office keeps us close to our Fort Collins roots, and it gives us the opportunity to build some new relationships and strengthen our presence throughout the region.”

Illustrating the magazine’s broader reach, Randolph said NoCo Style’s distribution has expanded to more than 700 locations throughout Larimer and Weld counties, including coffeehouses, restaurants, bars, hotels, and boutiques. In addition, 21,000 households receive each edition by mail through a free monthly subscription to NoCo Style.

“We’re really looking forward to having NoCo Style join us,” said desk chair sales manager Jim Doherty. “Our team is trying to build a community that sits at the intersection of work, creativity, and lifestyle. The magazine is a natural fit for desk chair.”

“We are all very excited to work in a shared workspace with other creative professionals and entrepreneurs,” said Randolph.

NoCo Style plans to host a rooftop housewarming party at desk chair this spring to welcome readers and advertisers to the new office.

NoCo Style’s phone numbers, web address, and email addresses won’t be affected by the move.