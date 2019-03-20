Flood and Peterson appoints chief operations officer

GREELEY — Flood and Peterson Insurance Inc. has named Whitney Shupe as the company’s new chief operations officer, joining the Greeley-based company’s senior leadership team. Shupe previously served as senior operations director for the company.

“We are excited for Whitney’s new role at Flood and Peterson,” Royal Lovel, Flood and Peterson’s chairman and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Her experience and commitment to operational excellence has been essential to the continued success of our organization. Whitney is a trusted leader who consistently delivers results on key operational initiatives and continues to increase value to our employees, clients and partners.”

Shupe has more than a decade of experience in execution of operational strategies to optimize efficiency, management of resources to ensure financial strength, and alignment of organizational goals and employees, the company said. She began her career working in the market solutions division within Flood and Peterson in January 2003.

In her role as COO, Shupe will lead recruitment, development and guidance of key personnel, as well as provide vision and strategic direction for Flood and Peterson’s value-added service platforms.

Flood and Peterson ranks as one of Colorado’s largest insurance brokerages, with offices in Denver, Fort Collins and Greeley.