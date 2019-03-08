Heska appoints former bank exec to board of directors

LOVELAND — Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) has named former BMO Harris Bank N.A. CEO Mark Furlong to the company’s board of directors.

Furlong currently serves as a director of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., Kforce Inc. and Antares Capital.

“As our board discussed desirable skill sets for new potential members, we felt that a former public company CEO and a former public company CFO would provide us with valuable insights,” Heska board chair Scott Humphrey said in a prepared statement. “Mark brings both skill sets in one individual, as well as past corporate development and audit expertise.”