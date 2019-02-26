Heska Corp. misses on earnings, predicts decrease in revenue in 2019

LOVELAND — Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) posted fourth-quarter earnings per share of 44 cents, missing analyst expectations by 32 cents. While the company missed on its earnings, it’s an improvement over the same period the year prior, when the company had a net loss of 15 cents per share.

The Loveland company, which provides advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, reported net income of almost $3.5 million. For the fourth quarter of 2017, Heska posted a net loss of more than $1 million.

The company recorded revenue of about $34 million, down 5.5 percent from the same period the year prior, and missed the analyst consensus by $6.79 million.

For the full year of 2018, Heska had earnings of about 74 cents per share and net income of about $5.9 million. In 2017, the company had earnings of $1.30 per share and net income of almost $10 million. Net revenue fell slightly from $129 million for the full year of 2017 to $127 million for the full year of 2018.

Looking ahead to 2019, Heska expects consolidated revenue of $123 million.