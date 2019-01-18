Elevations Credit Union CEO tapped for Federal Reserve Bank advisory council

BOULDER — Gerry Agnes, CEO of Boulder-based Elevations Credit Union, has been appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council.

“Established in 2011, the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council provides a forum for small financial institutions,” according to the Fed’s website. “Council members represent banks, credit unions and thrift institutions from across the Tenth Federal Reserve District. The CDIAC meets with Kansas City Fed leadership at least twice a year to provide perspective on lending issues, the economy and more.”

A total of 12 executives from financial institutions in Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Nebraska, Oklahoma serve on the council.

The other new appointees to the council are Aaron Bastian, Fidelity Bank; Gary Crum, Western States Bank; Chris Donnelly, Bank of the Prairie; Tom Gdowski, Equitable Financial Corp.; Alan Shettlesworth, Main Bank; Kristie Stuewe, First Missouri Bank.