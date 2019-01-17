Louisville Recreation and Senior Center to hold grand opening Jan. 26

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Recreation and Senior Center at 900 West Via Appia Way will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting event Jan. 26.

Entry will be free all day.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremonies, the grand opening will feature class demonstrations, a gift giveaway, crafts, and other activities.