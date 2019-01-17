Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Louisville Recreation and Senior Center to hold grand opening Jan. 26

By Lucas High — 

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Recreation and Senior Center at 900 West Via Appia Way will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting event Jan. 26.

Entry will be free all day.

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremonies, the grand opening will feature class demonstrations, a gift giveaway, crafts, and other activities.

 

