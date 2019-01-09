Former CSU football player, coach joins Canvas

FORT COLLINS — Matt Lubick, a former Colorado State University football player who has served as an assistant coach for several universities, has been hired by Canvas Credit Union.

Lubick, who earlier this week left his position as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at University of Washington, will be Canvas’ new director of university relations. He will work out of the credit union’s offices on campus in Fort Collins.

Canvas, which became the naming sponsor of CSU’s football stadium last year, is the school’s official credit union.

“As I explored my next chapter, it was extremely important to find an opportunity where I could make a positive difference not only for an organization, but for human beings,” Lubick said in a statement. “… As a CSU alum, I can’t wait to be in Colorado engaging with CSU faculty, staff and alumni.”