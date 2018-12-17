Giide raises more than $350,000 for new learning app

BOULDER — Giide LLC, a Boulder-based tech company, is seeking to raise $1 million in capital.

The firm has raised $375,000 so far, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 13. The company is raising funds through a debt offering. The date of first sale was Nov. 16. A representative did not return a request for more information.

Giide is an app that provides audio-led learning, like a mix between a podcast and a walking tour, according to its website.

In addition to listening, users can also watch videos on the most important topics and read additional information, among other features. Learning options range from how to work with others to how to have a coding mindset, among other subjects.