Wardes receive Humanitarian Award in Weld

GREELEY — Tim and Sally Warde of Greeley were honored as United Way of Weld County’s 2018 Humanitarian Award recipients at the 30th annual Tillers Club Reception at the DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley at Lincoln Park on Dec. 4.

The Wardes join a list of humanitarian honorees dating back to 1989 when United Way of Weld County named Kenneth W. Monfort as its first recipient.

“Tim and Sally are true humanitarians whose passion in helping others has made our community a better place to live,” said Jeannine Truswell, president and CEO of United Way of Weld County. “They have made an incredible impact in this community since moving to Greeley in 1971, and we thank them for everything they’ve done and continue to do.”

In 1978, the Wardes started their own business in Greeley called Northern Colorado Paper that was a wholesale distributor of paper products, restaurant and janitorial supplies and industrial cleaning equipment. They sold the successful company in 2011, but it was the passion of starting and running the business that put them in the middle of volunteering for many organizations such as United Way of Weld County and serving on multiple boards in the community.

Sally Warde said one of the first organizations she volunteered for was United Way of Weld County.

“I started supporting United Way of Weld County slightly after when we moved here,” Sally said. “They were having a neighborhood campaign then. I must have seen a small article in the paper about supporting United Way. I remember walking the neighborhood pushing a baby stroller going house to house. That goes way back.”

“We’re just deeply honored and overwhelmed,” Tim Warde said. There are lots of deserving people out there. We are humbled.”

The Wardes designated the proceeds of the Tillers Club reception wine auction to benefit Youth Development and Housing Stability, two main focus areas that United Way of Weld County is addressing.