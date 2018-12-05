Home » Industry News » Technology

Visual Health Solutions to partner with CA health-tech firm

By Lucas High — 

FORT COLLINS — Visual Health Solutions, Inc., a Fort Collins-based company that designs three-dimensional animations and other multimedia content to help patients understand complex medical information, has entered into a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley health technology firm Windancer Technologies, Inc.

Through the partnership, Visual Health Solutions’ medical animation library will be integrated into Windancer’s HarborMaster platform. HarborMaster is a cloud-based health care management and patient care platform, according to a news release.

“In order for us to help patients better understand their health, we need a partner who has deep knowledge of the healthcare market and is developing technologies that matter to patients, providers and employers,” Visual Health Solutions CEO Paul Baker said in a prepared statement.

Visual Health Solutions and Windancer also plan to partner in the creation of new customized animations.

