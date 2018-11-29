Delta Dental pledges $3.4M for Colorado nonprofits

DENVER — Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation (DDCOF) will provide $3.4 million in funding over three years to 29 Colorado nonprofit organizations to support projects to improve access to oral health care.

“Our inaugural open funding created an opportunity for organizations to share what they needed to improve health in their communities. The 62 applications submitted revealed a significant need for dedicated oral health funding statewide,” foundation executive director Allison Cusick said in a prepared statement. “… Thousands of Coloradans live in dental health professional shortage areas. Disparities like these result in oral health inequities.”

Projects to be funded in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley include opening a dental clinic in Fort Collins to provide care to patients living with HIV/AIDS and efforts by Dental Aid, Inc. to expand access to care for the under-insured and uninsured. Dental Aid has clinics in Boulder, Longmont and Louisville.