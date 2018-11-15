The Elizabeth GM to head Milwaukee hotel

FORT COLLINS — Scott Sloan, general manager of The Elizabeth Hotel in Fort Collins has left to be the general manager of Saint Kate, Milwaukee’s first independent arts hotel.

The Saint Kate was previously called the InterContinental, reports BizTimes, a Milwaukee business publication. The hotel is currently undergoing renovation and rebranding and will open in mid-2019 with 219 rooms, 11 event rooms and three restaurants.

It should be a similar fit for Sloan: The Elizabeth is a 164-room upscale boutique hotel in Old Town Fort Collins with 3,500 square feet of retail space and 3.600 square feet of retail space. It is decorated with art curated from local artists.

In fall of 2017, when the hotel opened, Sloan was appointed GM. A 28-year veteran of the hospitality industry, he worked with Sage Hospitality and The Curtis Hotel prior to joining The Elizabeth.

Sloan has updated his LinkedIn to show he works for Marcus Hotels & Resorts, which owns Saint Kate. The name is a nod to Saint Catherine: patron saint of the arts. The Milwaukee hotel will include a theater, dance and gallery space, working artist-in-residence studio and rotating exhibitions.