Boulder film festival expands to Fort Collins

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — The 15th Boulder International Film Festival, which kicks off in Boulder Feb. 28, has expanded its operation into Fort Collins and will show films at the Lincoln Center on March 8 and 9.

“We’re very excited to announce our partnership with the Fort Collins community and the Lincoln Center,” Kathy Beeck, BIFF director, said in a newsletter to film festival fans. “The 1,180-seat performance hall at the Lincoln Center is one of the most beautiful, state-of-the-art venues in Colorado and provides the perfect setting for the festival. We’re excited to share some of the critically acclaimed films from BIFF 2019 with the Fort Collins community.”

Festival passes, CineCHEF tickets and gift cards for the holidays are on sale now but the full program and specific event tickets won’t be available until February. The festival website can be accessed here.