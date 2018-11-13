BBB opens applications for Spark Awards

WINDSOR — The Better Business Bureau serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming has opened applications for the 2019 BBB Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship.
The Spark Awards, according to the organization’s announcement, “celebrates emerging entrepreneurial businesses whose leaders demonstrate a high level of character, generate a culture that is authentic about its mission and genuinely connects with their community.”
Applications and judging for the Spark Awards are based on three principles: character, culture and community and includes a written and video submission. Businesses that have been operating at least six months but not more than three years are eligible to apply. Businesses do not need to be BBB Accredited but must be in good standing with BBB. Applications are due Feb. 1, 2019.
The 2019 Spark Award winners will be announced in conjunction with the 21st Annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics luncheon celebration set for April 18, 2019 at the Embassy Suites, Loveland.
Additional information about the Spark Awards, how to apply, and application forms can be found online or those interested can contact Jennifer Hahnke at 970-488-2033.
