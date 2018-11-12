Shinesty looks to raise $1 million

BOULDER — Shinesty Inc., a clothing company, is looking to raise $1 million.

The Boulder-based company has raised $322,000 so far, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 9.

The company is raising funds through a debt offering and convertible notes. The date of first sale was Oct. 25. Shinesty did not return a request for more information.

Shinesty specializes in making brightly colored and wildly printed clothing.