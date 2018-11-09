Blue Federal Credit Union to build Cheyenne HQ

CHEYENNE — Blue Federal Credit Union is planning to build a new corporate headquarters in Cheyenne at the location of the Cole Shopping Center.

The shopping center is located off of Pershing and Converse avenues. It was formerly home to a Safeway and other businesses, but is now mostly vacant. Cheyenne government and business leaders have long sought to revitalize the area.

The campus-style headquarters will house over 170 employees to start with and have capacity for 400 employees, according to a Blue news release.

“We are thrilled that the wait is over and we can share our plans to build our corporate headquarters in a place we all call home,” Blue CEO Stephanie Teubner said in a prepared statement.

The credit union formed in 2016 with the merger of Cheyenne’s Warren Federal Credit Union and Colorado-chartered Community Financial.