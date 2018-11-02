C&W Transportation sold to investment firm

FORT COLLINS — C&W Transportation Co., a Fort Collins-based trucking operation, was recently bought by private investment firm Platform Capital.
The company primarily operates in Denver and surrounding areas, with additional routes into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas, according to a news release from mergers and acquisition advisory firm Lutz M&A.
Sponsored Content
Lines of Credit and Working Capital Solutions for Business Owners
Having reliable access to working capital is critical to the health of any business. While there are many funding options, a secured line of credit is often the easiest and least expensive way to access working capital.
Lutz, which is based in Nebraska, advised on the transaction, terms of which were not disclosed.
C&W’s primary business is overnight delivery service moving goods from distribution centers to end retail locations.
The company’s CEO Devin Henderson will continue to lead C&W, the release said.
“C&W’s new partnership with Platform Capital is an exciting new chapter for the company,” Henderson said in a prepared statement. “As we combine their operational and financial skills with our industry experience and relationships, we see several new avenues to grow and expand.”
FORT COLLINS — C&W Transportation Co., a Fort Collins-based trucking operation, was recently bought by private investment firm Platform Capital.
The company primarily operates in Denver and surrounding areas, with additional routes into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas, according to a news release from mergers and acquisition advisory firm Lutz M&A.
Sponsored Content
Lines of Credit and Working Capital Solutions for Business Owners
Having reliable access to working capital is critical to the health of any business. While there are many funding options, a secured line of credit is often the easiest and least expensive way to access working capital.
Lutz, which is based in Nebraska, advised on the transaction, terms of which were not disclosed.
C&W’s primary business is overnight delivery service moving goods from distribution centers to end retail locations.
The company’s CEO Devin Henderson will continue to lead C&W, the release said.
“C&W’s new partnership with Platform Capital is an exciting new chapter for the company,” Henderson said in a prepared statement. “As we combine their operational and financial skills with our industry experience and relationships, we see several new avenues to grow and expand.”
…