C&W Transportation sold to investment firm

FORT COLLINS — C&W Transportation Co., a Fort Collins-based trucking operation, was recently bought by private investment firm Platform Capital.

The company primarily operates in Denver and surrounding areas, with additional routes into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas, according to a news release from mergers and acquisition advisory firm Lutz M&A.

Lutz, which is based in Nebraska, advised on the transaction, terms of which were not disclosed.

C&W’s primary business is overnight delivery service moving goods from distribution centers to end retail locations.

The company’s CEO Devin Henderson will continue to lead C&W, the release said.

“C&W’s new partnership with Platform Capital is an exciting new chapter for the company,” Henderson said in a prepared statement. “As we combine their operational and financial skills with our industry experience and relationships, we see several new avenues to grow and expand.”