YouSeeU rebrands as Bongo

LOVELAND — YouSeeU, an educational tech company, has rebranded as Bongo.

The name Bongo was previously limited to what the company called its video-assessment platform, developed to help educators teach and test soft skills such as communication and language proficiency.

Now, the name will apply to the company as a whole. Since its founding in 2009, the company has evolved beyond its original mission of improving distance learning in higher education. It now is in new markets such as corporate learning, assessment and sales consulting. And the company’s flagship product, its video platform, has replaced legacy technology to be a more-intuitive and scalable video-assessment solution.

“When we introduced Bongo as a platform back in March, it was a massive step forward in terms of accessibility, scalability, and usability,” Jay Dokter, Bongo’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Implementing the Bongo name across all of our learning channels is just the next step in our company’s evolution. Our video technology helps individuals develop the skills needed to become successful professionals and lifelong learners, so it only makes sense for us as a company to focus on continuous improvement as well.”

Bongo, formerly YouSeeU, has been on a growth trajectory. It was ranked in both the BizWest 500 and Northern Colorado Mercury 100 lists, as well as one of the Colorado Companies to Watch and made the list of the Inc. 5000. (The company is listed under its registered name, eduPresent LLC.)