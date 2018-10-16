The Tea Spot moves to bigger HQ in Louisville

LOUISVILLE — The Tea Spot, a maker of loose tea and tea sachet products, recently moved from its former headquarters in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood to a larger facility in Louisville.

The new 12,800-square-foot company home is on Cherry Street in Louisville’s Colorado Tech Center. It is more than double the size of the previous headquarters.

“We outgrew our last space in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood in less than three years, both in terms of production and office space, as well as raw materials storage,” The Tea Spot founder and CEO Maria Uspenski said in an email.

“The final impetus to move now was the addition of a big, beautiful piece of automated machinery from Japan, which packs our pyramid tea sachets,” she said.

“We had originally planned to locate the machine at an industry partner’s facility in Colorado, but in the end, and given the timing of our significant growth in 2018, we chose to upgrade our space to accommodate the tea sachet machine as well.”

That device is known as a FUSO machine.

“Since commissioning the FUSO machine last month, we have been approached by several interesting local opportunities to develop and co-pack custom pyramid tea sachets,” Uspenski said. “

The Tea Spot, a certified B Corporation, has 20 full-time employees at the new headquarters, with a handful of other seasonal and part-time staffers.

At any given time, The Tea Spot stores about 45,000 pounds of raw tea and herbals and another 10,000 pounds of finished/packaged tea products, according to Uspenski.