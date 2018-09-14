Burlywood closes Series A

LONGMONT — Burlywood, a company that develops flash-based storage for data centers, completed its Series A funding with a total $10.6 million.

The money raised will go to Burlywood’s growth initiatives, go-to-market plan and support the mass production of its TrueFlash storage software solution.

The Series A was led by Michael Jones and John Scarano, with participation from Acadia Woods partners. Jones is an investor and entrepreneur who founded (i)Structure and was previously CIO of Level 3 Communications. Scarano is co-founder and former COO of Zayo.

“Burlywood closed a $10 million Series A funding round almost exclusively from individuals, with the vast majority coming from industry insiders,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “Raising this amount of capital from individuals is quite an accomplishment and is a testament to Burlywood’s approach to re-inventing flash and accelerating business transition to the all-flash data center. I’m confident Burlywood’s TrueFlash technology is going to be disruptive to the storage industry by improving the ROI of flash adoption. They will do this by delivering meaningful cost reduction, increased performance and application-specific functionality.”

Last year, the company raised $1.4 million in capital and earlier this year raised another $750,000.