Innovation summit to kick off Thursday in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — The Rocky Mountain Innovation Summit, sponsored by Boulder law firm Berg Hill Greenleaf & Ruscitti, will kick off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Omni Interlocken Resort located at 500 Interlocken Blvd. in Broomfield.

The event is directed at start-up companies and innovators in order to help companies protect their intellectual property.

Admission to the summit is free but participants are asked to register here so that organizers can prepare for the attendees.

Sessions at the event are:

Protecting innovations in the U.S. — This session will feature speakers from industry and from the U.S. Patent Office to explore the viability of U.S. It will examine patents in today’s global market and perspectives on how and why companies still protect ideas with U.S. patents. The discussion will focus on candid views from business leaders with commentary from the U.S. Patent Office regarding their practices that inevitably drive the quality and scope of patents that are granted.

Issues impacting valuation — Session two looks at whether a company is positioning itself for its first round of financing or contemplating an exit event. Valuation of the enterprise is likely to be the most important deal point business owners encounter. On the theory that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, summit organizers have put together a panel of industry participants to discuss common issues that can adversely impact a company’s valuation during a transaction with the hope of helping companies steer clear of similar pitfalls.

Managing innovations — The third session will focus on the broad challenges facing innovative companies in Colorado given the state of the current economy. A panel of experts will provide insights on innovation property procurement, enforcement, patent trolls, leveraging innovation property in the marketplace, how to translate research into innovation property and insights into Colorado as a hub for innovation.