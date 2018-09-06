Windsor sports park reinvented in new location

WINDSOR — Colorado National Sports Park LLC, formerly known as Rocky Mountain Sports Park LLC, has redirected its attention to a new venture in the town of Windsor that will be smaller than its original plan but permit it to offer commercial sports programming in the town.

The town board will vote Monday on first reading whether to enter into a public/private partnership to permit CNSP to develop the town’s ball fields located in the Diamond Valley Sports Complex, according to Mayor Kristie Melendez. In the transaction, the town will transfer ownership and maintenance of 100 acres of land in the complex to CNSP. In return, CNSP will improve the town’s existing three ballfields in Diamond Valley and build two new, 600-feet-by-600-feet multi-purpose fields using artificial turf. The town will be permitted to continue its historic recreational use of the fields “in perpetuity” and have ability to reclaim the property if CNSP decides not to continue recreational use of the land.

CNSP under its former name announced in October 2017 plans for a 490-acre, 69-field complex at Harmony Road and Colorado Highway 257. Former Rockies player Ryan Spilborghs was among those who spoke at the groundbreaking during which developers touted plans for a major national amateur sports tournament site that would have year-round use.

Information from the town of Windsor indicated that extending infrastructure to that site north of the developed part of the community became an issue. The Diamond Valley site, located in an industrial area in southeast Windsor, also along Highway 257 and adjacent to the Great Western Industrial Park, will permit CNSP to continue at least some of its plans.

The company will be permitted to add lodging, adventure sports uses and retail to areas adjacent to the fields. While 100 acres is significantly less than the 490 acres at the previous location, other private property adjacent or nearby may be available for purchase, said town manager Shane Hale.

The town has spent $4.4 million to develop the existing three fields, concession stand and playground at the site. The town’s master plan called for spending $4.1 million more to develop additional fields at the site in 2019. The town will save that capital cost plus the ongoing maintenance costs with the public/private partnership, both Melendez and Hale said.

Colorado National Sports Park was formed Aug. 13, 2018, and Rocky Mountain Sports Park was dissolved effective today, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Steven Chasteen is listed as the registered agent for CNSP and also was listed on town documents as a contact. However, he did not return a call requesting information. Both Hale and Melendez said it was their understanding that CNSP was abandoning plans for the Harmony site, but deferred questions to Chasteen.