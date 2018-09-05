Colorado Teardrops expands in new Boulder location

BOULDER — Colorado Teardrop Trailers LLC, a Boulder-manufacturer of teardrop-style recreational trailers, will expand in a nearby location.

The company will move from 2200 Central Ave. into 7,938 square feet at 1750 55th St. Two spaces, consisting of 7,138 square feet, will be available for lease at the 55th St. location.

Colorado Teardrop was founded in 2014. It uses the teardrop design but has increased durability to permit use on backcountry roads.

“We’re pleased to continue our growth in Boulder, where the talent and knowledge of the outdoor industry is only outdone by the skill and passion of our workforce,” Dean Wiltshire, owner of the company, said in a prepared statement.

Jason Kruse, principal/managing broker at the Colorado Group, represented the property ownership. John H. McCulloch represented the tenant.