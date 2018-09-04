McWhinney, Stonebridge plan two more hotels at Centerra

LOVELAND — Just as Loveland-based McWhinney completes one new hotel in Centerra, the company has announced plans for two additional hotels in the 3,000-acre mixed-use development.

McWhinney and Englewood-based hotel developer Stonebridge Cos. later this year will complete a Courtyard by Marriott at Skypond Drive and Centerra Parkway, near Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34 and just south of The Promenade Shops at Centerra.

The four-story, 67,000-square-foot hotel will feature 101 guest rooms, bistro, lounge, 1,200 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center, market, pool, hot tub and guest laundry. The hotel marks the third Marriott property in Centerra. 2WR + Partners serves as the architect, and Coe Construction as the general contractor for the project.

McWhinney and Stonebridge also will collaborate on two additional hotels, a Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn. The Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn hotels will offer approximately 100 rooms each. Planned as a dual-brand property, one wing will operate as the Homewood Suites hotel and another as the Hilton Garden Inn. The hotels will share the lobby and community spaces.

The 135,000-square-foot, five-story dual-brand property will feature a restaurant and bar, pool, fitness center and meeting space. The hotels will sit immediately south of the Courtyard and will mark a total of three Hilton hotels in Centerra.

“Jointly, the three hotels will add more than 300 guest rooms to the area, catering to focused-service business travel and extended stay needs,” David Crowder, general manager of Centerra and vice president of community development for McWhinney, said in a prepared statement. “We feel that Centerra is the ideal setting to support Northern Colorado’s continually growing demand for hospitality services. The properties are centrally located in the heart of the region and easily accessible to the multitude of community amenities here at Centerra, including shopping, dining and entertainment at Promenade Shops at Centerra and the Centerra Marketplace as well as Chapungu Sculpture Park.”

McWhinney serves as the owner, asset manager and co-developer of the properties, with Stonebridge as the co-developer and hotel manager. The partnership has previously delivered three hotels in Centerra, with the Residence Inn by Marriott, completed in 2005, as the most recent property. The partnership currently has six hotels in operation, including three in Anaheim, Calif.

“Stonebridge Companies is proud to expand its partnership with McWhinney,” said Navin C. Dimond, founder, Stonebridge president and CEO. “As a valued partner in our continued growth, our relationship with McWhinney has been very rewarding to date. We look forward to supporting the success of these newest properties with our philosophy of distinguished hospitality central in all facets of the hotels.”