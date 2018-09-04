Elevations opens mortgage office, new headquarters location

BOULDER — Elevations Credit Union has opened a new mortgage loan office in Broomfield and moved the company headquarters to the credit union’s Diagonal branch at 2960 Diagonal Highway in Boulder.

The mortgage office is on the first floor at 1 Environmental Way in Broomfield. The location provides additional space for lending officers and closer access to the Denver metro market. Elevations is the largest credit union mortgage lender in Colorado.

The new headquarters at the Diagonal Branch, located on the second floor of Elevations’ largest branch, will provide space for leadership staff, board meetings and community events.

“We are excited to return our headquarters to our flagship branch in Boulder, while growing the space for our mortgage team to the south,” said Michael Calcote, CFO. “Completing both construction projects gives us the opportunity to upgrade our physical space and technology, resulting in some very exciting and positive improvements for our workforce as they serve our growing member base.”

Elevations now has more than 130,000 members and more than $2 billion in assets.