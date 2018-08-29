Boles pays $5.5M for fully-leased industrial building in Greeley

GREELEY — Boles Management LLC has acquired the building in Greeley that is home to Polytech Wind Power Technology Inc. and Hydrozonix LLC.

Greeley-based Boles Management paid $5.5 million to IH Holdings Eleven LLC for the approximately 42,000-square-foot industrial/distribution facility at 11407 W. 24th St. in the Greeley Technology Center.

The building was fully leased at the time of the transaction.

Brian Mannlein represented Boles Management, and Jason Ells and Travis Ackerman represented IH Holdings Eleven in the transaction. All three Realtors work in Cushman & Wakefield’s office in Fort Collins.