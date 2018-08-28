Greeley ag-tech company raises nearly $9 million

GREELEY — Xiant Technologies Inc., an agricultural-tech company, has raised nearly $9 million in capital.

The Greeley-based company raised $8,999,941, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 16.

The company raised the funds through an equity offering, as well as an option to acquire other securities and securities to be acquired upon exercise of an option. The date of first sale was Aug. 8. A representative for Xiant did not return a request for more information.

Xiant Technologies Inc., according to its website, makes LED lighting that operates on a certain wavelength and uses certain patterns of light to increase yields from plant and animal growth.