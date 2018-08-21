UC Anschutz Medical Campus receives $120M gift

AURORA – The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus has received a $120 million gift, the largest private philanthropic commitment in its history, to further develop its campus in Aurora.

The Anschutz Foundation’s founder and chairman, Philip Anschutz, made the commitment to accelerate the campus’s growth.

The gift will support faculty recruitment and retention, research efforts, industry partnerships and technology transfer, and a new 390,000-square-foot interdisciplinary Anschutz Health Sciences Building.

The university will break ground later this year on the new building, which will house faculty leaders in mental and behavioral health including the CU Department of Psychiatry, as well as the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine, the Colorado Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute, classrooms, exhibit space and more.