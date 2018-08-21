Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Five-story apartment building planned along Speer

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER –  Plans have been submitted to convert a single-story vacant office building along Speer Boulevard in Jefferson Park to a five-story apartment building.

Business Den reports that the owner of the property at 2881 N. Speer Blvd. — 2881 N Speer LLC — formed by Jeff Cohn, president and chief executive of marketing firm Cohn, submitted a site-development plan to the city at the end of May. The marketing firm previously occupied the building but left for a large space in May 2016.

The LLC purchased the 0.2-acre property in August 2005 for $520,000. The building at the site is 3,048 square feet, and dates to 1960, according to city records.

 


 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>