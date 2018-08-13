Honey signs lease on Pearl Street location

BOULDER — Honey, the Los Angeles-based tech company behind a browser extension that helps online shoppers save money, has signed a lease for 2,500 square feet in Boulder.

The company, which announced it was opening a Boulder office earlier this summer, is moving into 1881 Ninth St., next to the St. Julien Hotel & Spa.

The location allows Honey to expand, COO Glen Allison told BizWest in a phone interview. The company, which has already hired seven employees, had been working out of a coworking space but now will have its own location to bring on more team members.

“We’re very pleased with the talent that’s been readily available to us,” Allison said. “The beauty of Boulder is it comes with a lot of seasoned tech professionals. It’s been a good investment for us.”

He added that the company is looking to add even more employees in Boulder, with the hope of mirroring the growth Honey has had in L.A. The company recently signed onto 130,000 square feet there.

The company plans to bring in some amenities and a workplace that serves employee needs, in addition to the already existing amenities of being near Pearl Street Mall and the Flatirons. Allison said Honey plans to move in mid-September.

The Boulder Honey office focuses on the engineering side of Honey’s core products, including a browser extension that pulls online coupons and can predict lower prices automatically for shoppers.