Denver-based Galvanize raises $43.3M

DENVER — Galvanize, the Denver-based company that provides technology education and startup resources, has raised $43.3 million.

BusinessDen reports that Galvanize reported the fundings in a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The funds included $32 million in Series C funding, plus a convertible note.

Some of the funds will be used to acquire Hack Reactor, a San Francisco-based coding school.

Galvanize operates eight campuses across the country, including two in Denver and one at 1023 Walnut St. in Boulder.