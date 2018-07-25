New Colorado business filings continue to increase

DENVER – More Colorado businesses put in paperwork to get off the ground in the second quarter of 2018, continuing a years-long upswing of new entity filings, according to a University of Colorado Boulder report released today by Secretary of State Wayne W. Williams.

The report wasÂ prepared by theÂ Business Research DivisionÂ at theÂ Leeds School of BusinessÂ using data from the Secretary of Stateâ€™s business registry. It looks at several metrics, including new business filings, business renewals, construction and the unemployment rate, both in Colorado and nationally.

The state added 31,572 new business filings in the second quarter of 2018. That marks an expected seasonal decrease from the previous quarter, but a 6.2 percent increase in new entity filings from the same period last year.

Existing entity filings also grew over last year, to 132,874.

“While new filings do not always lead to new establishments, they are a predictor of future job growth, according to Richard Wobbekind, executive director of the Business Research Division.

Businesses in good standing continue to hit record highs, while quarterly trademark and trade name filings increased year-over-year, according to the report.

To read the full report, visit theÂ Secretary of Stateâ€™s website.