CU president Bruce Benson announces his retirement

BOULDER — Bruce Benson, president of the University of Colorado, will retire effective July 2019.

Benson made the announcement this week.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as president of my alma mater for the past decade-plus,” Benson said in his announcement statement. “CU is among the top universities in the world and has a bright future. The university advances the economy, health and culture of our state every day, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done to ensure it is one of Colorado’s most important public assets.”

“Bruce Benson has been one of the most effective presidents in the university’s storied history and the mark he leaves on CU and our state will endure for some time,” said Sue Sharkey, chair of the CU Board of Regents. “His passion for education, commitment to diversity of all kinds, business acumen and outstanding leadership have CU well-positioned for a bright future. Bruce is a true friend and mentor in the art of leadership, not only to me, but also to many who have known him.”

During his 10-year tenure, financial aid increased from $88 million to $184 million, research funding increased from $660 million to $1.03 billion, fundraising increased from $135 million to more than $400 million, the university endowment increased from $640 million to $1.2 billion, the overall budget doubled to 4.5 billion, and the university’s economic impact increased from $5.3 billion in 2012 to $8.3 billion — more if the affiliate hospitals are included.