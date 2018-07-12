Surna Inc. appoints Smiens as chief financial officer

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTC: SRNA) has a new chief financial officer.

Mark E. Smiens was appointed by Surna’s board of directors to serve as CFO and treasurer for the company. Surna designs, engineers and manufactures environmental-control and air-sanitation systems for indoor cannabis-cultivation facilities.

Prior to coming on board at Surna, Smiens served as CFO for U.S. Fence Solutions, CFO of Wildcat Minerals LLC and CFO (North America) for SMA Solar Technology AG.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark Smiens to the Surna executive management team,” Surna CEO Chris Bechtel said in a prepared statement “We believe Mark will be able to make immediate contributions to the company in financial reporting, operations and other areas. We are equally confident that Mark will provide the executive management leadership necessary as the company improves its operating infrastructure and internal processes and controls, to support the company’s anticipated growth.”

Smiens got his MBA from Colorado State university and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado.