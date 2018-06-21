Minor league baseball to move to Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Orem (Utah) Owlz, a minor league baseball team affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels, will move to Pueblo and become the Pueblo Owlz.
The owner of the team, Jeff Katofsky, announced the move this week, according to a story in the Pueblo Chieftain. Play at the Runyon Sports Complex will begin in June 2020. The owner said that with his lease expiring in Orem, he was attracted to Pueblo by the Runyon complex, which offers multiple playing fields. The complex gives the Owlz a chance to offer youth programs, Katofsky said.
Sponsored Content
Top Five Tools for Success as a Fast-Growing Company
During May and June we celebrate the fastest growing private companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley with BizWest Media’s Mercury 100 Awards.
Companies that may be looking for a spot on this coveted list may benefit from asking themselves a few questions while striving for or managing substantial growth within their business.
Leave a Reply