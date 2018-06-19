FC Chamber opens applications for leadership program

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 Leadership Fort Collins class.

Leadership Fort Collins, a program of the chamber, was established in 1981 to inform participants about the history, government, economy, social issues, needs and opportunity in the community.

The program is designed to broaden participant knowledge of the community while enhancing leadership skills, encourage contribution to the betterment of the Fort Collins community, increase the strength and effectiveness of community leaders, equip participants to respond to the current and future challenges of the community and to provide opportunities for direct contact with influential people, businesses and organizations.

Thirty current and emerging leaders from throughout the Fort Collins area will be selected to participate in the 2018-2019 program, which will begin in September 2018 and conclude in May 2019. Participants come together on the second Thursday of each month for a day-long session to learn about growth, environment and community planning; local government; public safety and community assistance; economic development and small business assistance; health care; history, diversity and community betterment; education and life-long learning; and teambuilding and leadership development.

The tuition for the nine-month program is $750 and includes all meals, session materials and graduation recognition. Applications are available at the Chamber or online at www.FortCollinsChamber.com. The application deadline is Monday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Applications can be sent by email to ahutchison@fcchamber.org or by mail or delivery to the Chamber office at 225 S. Meldrum, Fort Collins 80521.