Lightning Systems raises $2.5 million in capital

LOVELAND — Lightning Hybrids LLC, doing business as Lightning Systems, has raised $2.5 million in an equity offering.
The company plans to raise a total of $10 million, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 11. The day of first sale was May 30.
Lightning Systems is a Loveland-based developer of zero-emissions solutions for commercial fleets. The company recently partnered with the city of Boulder to repower diesel buses with electric batteries.
