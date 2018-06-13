Lightning Systems raises $2.5 million in capital

LOVELAND — Lightning Hybrids LLC, doing business as Lightning Systems, has raised $2.5 million in an equity offering.

The company plans to raise a total of $10 million, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 11. The day of first sale was May 30.

Lightning Systems is a Loveland-based developer of zero-emissions solutions for commercial fleets. The company recently partnered with the city of Boulder to repower diesel buses with electric batteries.